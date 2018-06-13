ST. PAULS, N.C. (AP) — A chemical company executive says he hopes residents near a North Carolina plant will one day be proud to have the operation in their community.

Paul Kirsch is president of fluoroproducts for Chemours and spoke Tuesday night at a meeting about the company’s plant in St. Pauls in Bladen County.

News outlets report the more than 120 people at the meeting were skeptical.

North Carolina officials began investigating Chemours about a year ago, after news that researchers had discovered a compound called GenX in the Cape Fear River downstream from the plant. GenX is made at the plant and has been found in private wells around the plant.

GenX has been linked to cancer in animals. GenX is used by companies that make nonstick cookware and other products.