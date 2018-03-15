DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Rod Blum and the unusual internet marketing firm he founded while in office continue to distance themselves from each other.
Tin Moon recently removed any mention of the Iowa Republican from its website.
The Associated Press reported last month that Blum was one of two directors of the company, founded in 2016.
Tin Moon then removed Blum’s Congressional photo, changed his title from CEO to majority shareholder, and scrubbed a false promotional video featuring Blum’s congressional aide posing as a satisfied customer. Now, Tin Moon’s gone further and removed Blum’s biography.
Blum belatedly disclosed his Tin Moon ties as required by House ethics rules following AP’s report, saying his failure to do so earlier was an oversight.
The company’s president remains Ed Graham, a Blum business partner and political supporter. Graham hung up when reached Thursday.
Tin Moon continues to promise companies help burying Food and Drug Administration warning letters below positive search results.