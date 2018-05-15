CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island company has been fined by the federal government after a chemical fire that sent more than a dozen firefighters to the hospital.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration tells WJAR-TV that Prosys Finishing Technologies in Cranston agreed last week to pay $6,500 for failing to properly label some chemical containers and for not keeping a complete inventory of chemicals at the facility. Investigators also say that workers were not trained to respond to an emergency.

Cranston Fire Chief William McKenna says one firefighter still has not returned to work after being exposed to chemicals during the Jan. 29 fire. He says others are still being monitored by medical personnel.

The company did not comment on the fine.

