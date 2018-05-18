Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Vermont construction company has filed a lawsuit against the developers involved in a stalled housing project in Maine, saying the developers have been “playing a shell game” to avoid paying their bills.

PC Construction Co. says in its lawsuit filed Wednesday it provided work on the Midtown project in Portland, costing at least $235,000.

The proposed $85 million project included hundreds of apartments, retail space and a parking garage in what was meant to overhaul city’s Bayside neighborhood.

The lawsuit says developer Federated Companies created companies in order to avoid paying bills to contractors.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The Bangor Daily News reports a lawyer for the developers says the lawsuit “lacks merit” and PC Construction originally said it would work for free.

___

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com

The Associated Press