BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A construction company has dropped its appeal of a report finding negligence in a fatal trench collapse in Boise that killed two workers.
The Idaho Statesman reported Thursday that the fatal collapse in 2016 also injured a third employee of Hard Rock Construction.
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that the company’s hands-off approach to worker safety and rush to finish the job contributed to the deadly incident.
The government agency had proposed fining the construction company about $77,000 for failing to protect its employees, but the company appealed. Hard Rock later dropped its appeal in March.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mount Everest is a 'fecal time bomb.' Here's one man's idea for handling 14 tons of human waste.
- Police: Alaska man, son caught on video killing bear, cubs
- Trump team blames wildfires on environmentalists, sparking a backlash
- Winners and losers from Tuesday's elections
- Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
The company’s lawyer did not respond to a message from the Boise paper seeking comment this week.
It’s unknown whether the U.S. Attorney’s Office will pursue criminal charges over the incident.
___
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com