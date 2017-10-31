CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A coal company that was recently denied a permit to mine in northern Wyoming is appealing the decision.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports Ramaco Carbon filed the appeal Friday, with company lawyers saying there were a number of procedural errors leading up to and following a citizen’s board decision that the plan failed to address environmental concerns.
The board’s opinion was followed by a denial from state regulators, who said Ramaco will have to further study how blasting will affect the surrounding community and what mining will do to water and soil.
The facility would be located in a previously mined area in northern Wyoming near the small ranching community of Ranchester. It would be the first new coal mine in Wyoming in decades.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
___
Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com