CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A coal company that was recently denied a permit to mine in northern Wyoming is appealing the decision.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Ramaco Carbon filed the appeal Friday, with company lawyers saying there were a number of procedural errors leading up to and following a citizen’s board decision that the plan failed to address environmental concerns.

The board’s opinion was followed by a denial from state regulators, who said Ramaco will have to further study how blasting will affect the surrounding community and what mining will do to water and soil.

The facility would be located in a previously mined area in northern Wyoming near the small ranching community of Ranchester. It would be the first new coal mine in Wyoming in decades.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com