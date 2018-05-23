LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — An oil and gas company has demolished a northern Colorado house that was damaged last year in a deadly explosion blamed on a leaking gas pipeline.
The Daily Times-Call reports Anadarko Petroleum had purchased the property that neighbored the site of the April 2017 explosion that killed two people, injured a third and destroyed a house in the town of Firestone, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Denver.
Anadarko spokeswoman Jennifer Brice says the house was bought as part of a settlement agreement following the blast.
The company says it is working with city officials and others to determine the best use of the property.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
Investigators have said the explosion was caused by unrefined natural gas from a pipeline that was severed near the house.
___
Information from: Daily Times-Call, http://timescall.com/