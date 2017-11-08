NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A New York-based media company announced it has completed the purchase of the family-owned business that operates The Newport Daily News.

The Providence Journal reports GateHouse Media Inc. announced the purchase of The Daily News Tuesday. Several other publications such as Newport Life Magazine and The Independent were included in the sale.

GateHouse Media CEO Kirk Davis says they plan to uphold the “fine journalism and service to the community” the Sherman family has provided for close to 100 years.

Albert Sherman Jr., retired publisher of The Daily News and president of Sherman Publishing’s board of directors, previously described the sale as “one of the saddest days” of his life.

The newspaper’s current publisher says while their ownership has changed, their mission and commitment to readers has not.

___

