GUTHRIE, Ky. (AP) — Aluminum supplier Novelis is breaking ground on a new $305 million processing plant in western Kentucky.
A release from Gov. Matt Bevin’s office says the new facility in Todd County will create 125 jobs.
Work began this week on the 400,000-square-foot (40,000-square-meter) facility on a 150-acre (60-hectare) site. The facility will heat treat and pre-heat rolled aluminum coils from the nearby Logan Aluminum operation in Russellville that is co-owned by Novelis.
Novelis supplies the auto industry and its aluminum is also used to make beverage cans, computers, mobile phones and architectural products.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- What the royal bride-to-be means to black Londoners
- In Cuba, the great American tourism boom goes bust
The company expects the new Kentucky plant to open by 2020.