The Associated Press

GUTHRIE, Ky. (AP) — Aluminum supplier Novelis is breaking ground on a new $305 million processing plant in western Kentucky.

A release from Gov. Matt Bevin’s office says the new facility in Todd County will create 125 jobs.

Work began this week on the 400,000-square-foot (40,000-square-meter) facility on a 150-acre (60-hectare) site. The facility will heat treat and pre-heat rolled aluminum coils from the nearby Logan Aluminum operation in Russellville that is co-owned by Novelis.

Novelis supplies the auto industry and its aluminum is also used to make beverage cans, computers, mobile phones and architectural products.

The company expects the new Kentucky plant to open by 2020.

