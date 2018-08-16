CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis clinic that treats men with low testosterone is blaming a hacker after a jobseeker was told her name was too “ghetto.”
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the situation gained attention after Hermeisha Robinson, of Bellefontaine Neighbors, posted on Facebook an email she received from Mantality Health in response to her application. The email said that the Chesterfield clinic doesn’t “consider candidates that have suggestive ‘ghetto’ names.”
Company owner Kevin Meuret told the newspaper that the email was “horrible” and that law enforcement has been contacted. The company is seeking information from the job-finding site where Robinson submitted her application.
Meuret says a former employee from outside Missouri is believed to have hacked the company’s email system. He says about 20 prospective employees received emails from the hacker.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- Was Smokey Bear wrong? How a beloved character may have helped fuel catastrophic fires
- A Pearl Jam poster depicting a dead President Trump draws controversy in Montana Senate race
- 5 take-aways from primary election, a night of firsts
- Red tide algae's deadly trail of marine animals has triggered a state of emergency in Florida
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com