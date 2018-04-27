VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — New Realm Brewing has announced that it will open a brewery and taproom in a Virginia facility that once housed the Green Flash Brewing Company.
New Realm Brewing confirmed in a news release Friday that it will open the brewery and tasting room in the former Green Flash Brewing facility in Virginia Beach.
News outlets report Green Flash permanently shuttered its Virginia Beach brewery and ended distribution to the East Coast.
The new brewery will be capable of brewing 40,000 barrels a year and will feature several things including an outdoor beer garden.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'The real Bill Cosby': Comedian convicted of sexual assault VIEW
- Mormon church kicks out man who supervised young women
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Britain's new prince is first Louis in more than a century
New Realm Brewing expects to open the location once it receives all applicable licenses and permits required for operation.