WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — A pedestrian in Virginia has been seriously injured by a commuter train.

The Washington Post reports that Virginia Railway Express says the pedestrian was struck near a Woodbridge station by a train headed to Fredericksburg. The pedestrian was reportedly walking along the tracks less than a mile from the station.

Prince William County Police say the pedestrian appeared to be a man. The Post reports further details of the pedestrian’s injuries were not available.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com