ELKINS PARK, Pa. (AP) — A commuter train struck an unoccupied car on the tracks near Philadelphia.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says the accident occurred Monday near Rice’s Mill Road between Glenside and Jenkintown Stations. The train was carrying 500 passengers.
There is no word on injuries.
Service is suspended on SEPTA’s Warminster, Glenside Combined and Lansdale/Doylestown Line.
SEPTA riders are facing delays of up to 45 minutes on all other lines.