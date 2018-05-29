WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts commuter train has struck and killed a man trespassing on tracks.
Massachusetts Bay Transit Association police say the male victim was struck on the rails near Wellesley Square Station around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The train on the inbound side of the Worcester Line has been terminated, and delays are expected throughout the evening.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption in 79 A.D. VIEW
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Retired English teacher corrects a White House letter and sends it back
- France: Macron rewards migrant hero who saved dangling child WATCH
- ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet
Transit police and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating and say foul play is not suspected.