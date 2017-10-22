BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials will be holding another community meeting in Burrillville, after chemicals were detected in the drinking water.

The Health Department and Department of Environmental Management are set to hold a meeting Monday evening at Burrillville Middle School.

Health officials alerted people earlier this month that tests showed slightly elevated levels of perfluorinated chemicals, or PFAs, in the Oakland Association water system.

The agencies say they will provide updates on what they’re doing to address the chemicals and to sample private wells in the area. They’ll also discuss the state’s preliminary investigation into the site, as well as bottled water distribution.

Residents have been told to use bottled water and not to boil water, because it can concentrate the chemicals.