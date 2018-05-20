FAULKTON, S.D. (AP) — The future of a central South Dakota movie theater is uncertain after lightning struck the facility, according to its owners.

A digital projector, server and computer components were damaged last month at the Lyric Theatre in Faulkton, Aberdeen American News reported.

Owner Dave Huss said he found an electrical surge through the theater equipment at the end of April. A technician determined the damage to be the result of a lightning strike sending current through ground wires into the back end of the system, he said.

Whether the community movie theater will be able to reopen depends on the outcome of a $45,000 insurance claim.

“It already cost us about $45,000 in 2014 to put that equipment in,” said Huss. “We’re a small operation. If we’re not covered that would force us to close the theater down. I had everything covered for replacement cost value. It’s a wait and see for the adjuster to get back to us.”

Huss’ parents built the Lyric Theatre in 1950.

Huss said he usually keeps the theater open from around late April through November.

