STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Students of a Massachusetts high school spent an emotional day at school following the deaths of four of their classmates in a crash.

WBZ-TV reports Stoughton High School students mourned their classmates killed in the Saturday car crash Monday, leaving flowers and candles at a makeshift shrine for their friends on campus.

Seventeen-year-olds Eric Sarblah, David Bell and Chris Desir, along with 16-year-old Nick Joyce, died when a car they were passengers in slammed into a tree. The name of the 17-year-old driver, who is being treated at Boston Medical Center, has not been released.

Some students wore the school colors — black and orange, in symbolic move of unity.

A vigil is being held for the community Monday night at St. James Church at 6:30 p.m.

