STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Students of a Massachusetts high school spent an emotional day at school following the deaths of four of their classmates in a crash.
WBZ-TV reports Stoughton High School students mourned their classmates killed in the Saturday car crash Monday, leaving flowers and candles at a makeshift shrine for their friends on campus.
Seventeen-year-olds Eric Sarblah, David Bell and Chris Desir, along with 16-year-old Nick Joyce, died when a car they were passengers in slammed into a tree. The name of the 17-year-old driver, who is being treated at Boston Medical Center, has not been released.
Some students wore the school colors — black and orange, in symbolic move of unity.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Toxic cloud caused by Hawaii volcano lava emerges over ocean VIEW
- Texas jury hits Omaha trucking company with $89.6M verdict
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
A vigil is being held for the community Monday night at St. James Church at 6:30 p.m.
___
Information from: WBZ-TV, http://cbsboston.com