WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Residents from three Maine communities have voted to dissolve their combined school district.
Waterville, Vassalboro and Winslow residents passed the referendum to terminate the district 386-133 Tuesday. Turnout for the vote in each community suffered due to a snowstorm that caused poor road conditions.
All three communities voted separately, and in the majority to dissolve Alternative Organizational Structure 92. After the dissolution takes effect in June, the communities would enter into an agreement in order to contract services with each other — including transportation, maintenance, payroll and others.
Communities will be able to hire additional personnel to perform the roles now being done by the central office staff for all three communities.
