IMLAY, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada community is mourning the loss of two men who were killed in a mining accident.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports Pete Kuhn and Omar Bernal were killed in an accident at the SSR Mining Marigold Mine Tuesday in Valmy.

Community members gathered Friday for a candlelight vigil for Kuhn in Imlay.

His wife, Holly Kuhn, spoke to friends, his co-workers, mine industry representatives and supporters in attendance at the Imlay Baptist Church.

Pete Kuhn had served as pastor at the church for about two years.

SSR Mining said in a statement that the mine’s community is “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Pete Kuhn and Omar Bernal. Pete and Omar were much-valued employees, colleagues and friends to many.”

