DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — City officials in Deadwood want ideas from the community as they set goals for the future of the Black Hills town.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that public visioning meetings are scheduled March 27 and 29 as part of the effort to update the city’s comprehensive plan.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Bob Nelson Jr. says the plan hasn’t been updated since 2001. He says state law calls for it to be done every 10 years.

Community and visitor surveys have already been completed. The targeted date for completion of the plan is June 1.

