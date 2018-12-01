NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A community hero has stepped into the role as grand marshal for the Nashville Christmas Parade as a last-minute replacement for Kid Rock, who got the boot for his profane comments on TV.
News outlets report James Shaw Jr. hopped into a horse-drawn carriage Saturday. The Tennessean reported Kid Rock was nowhere to be seen as the parade started along its route.
Shaw was hailed as a hero for wrestling a gun away from the shooter during a Nashville Waffle House shooting in April that killed four people and injured four others. Shaw hopped into the carriage Saturday alongside relatives of a musician who died in the shooting.
Kid Rock was ousted after using an expletive to describe Joy Behar during an interview Friday on “Fox & Friends.”
