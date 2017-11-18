EAST BURKE, Vt. (AP) — People in East Burke are going to be celebrating the removal of an old dam from the East Branch of Vermont’s Passumpsic River.

Officials say the removal of the dam was 17 years in the making, with the nonprofit Connecticut River Conservancy leading the way by using a state grant to help fund the dam’s removal.

The organizing nonprofits Passumpsic River Valley Trust and the conservancy have organized a Saturday celebration of the dam’s removal, restoring the free flow of the river and the passage of fish.

The project is geared toward re-establishing the natural conditions of the watershed in order to protect Vermont’s water quality and to restore the river’s flow.

