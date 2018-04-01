RENO, Nev. (AP) — A controversial demolition of a series of aging motels is proving to be a focal point in an evolving fight over downtown Reno’s future.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports elected officials and some business owners hope for the revitalization of a part of town many people think is gross and scary, while historic preservationists fear an out-of-state developer’s vague redevelopment plans will destroy homes and Reno’s history.
Colorado-based gambling and hospitality company, Jacobs Entertainment, started buying and demolishing properties last year on six downtown city blocks to pave the way for a new “Fountain District.”
Jacobs plans to revitalize the area to include fountains, retail, parking garages and eventually housing to accompany existing casinos.

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com