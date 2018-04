CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s community colleges say they will no longer charge an application fee.

Applicants no longer have to pay $20 to apply to any of the state’s seven community colleges.

The community colleges also won’t charge an orientation fee, which is usually $30 to $40. College officials say students are encouraged to attend orientation in order to help them successfully transition to college, but many choose not to attend because of the fees.