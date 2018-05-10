MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tuition is going up for Alabama’s community and technical colleges.

The Decatur Daily reports the Alabama Community College System on Wednesday approved a $10-a-credit-hour increase set to go into effect this fall.

System officials say the increase brings the average tuition and fees at community colleges to $153 an hour and will generate about $14 million in additional tuition revenue each year. Half of the additional funding will be divided among the 25 community and technical colleges and half will be used for statewide college support.

Local funding will be focused on campus improvements including technology, renovations, construction projects and safety enhancements. The remaining money will be used to increase the services provided at the state level.

