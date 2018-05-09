SCOOBA, Miss. (AP) — The president of a community college is resigning as he seeks the top job at another Mississippi community college.

East Mississippi Community College Board Chairman Jimmie Moore tells local media that Thomas Huebner stepped down Monday as leader of the Scooba-based college.

Moore says Huebner will formally resign June 30, but he’s taking leave until then.

Meridian Community College named Huebner as one of five finalists April 24. He’s supposed to interview May 30 for the presidency there.

Huebner tells WTOK-TV that the move gives East Mississippi time to seek a new leader while he focuses on the Meridian job.

East Mississippi’s board will meet to consider an interim president next week.

East Mississippi Vice President for Administration Paul Miller, also a finalist in Meridian, remains at the school.