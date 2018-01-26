TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A historic motor inn in southern Arizona has been snatched up by Pima Community College for about $1 million.

Tucson television station KVOA reports the college purchased the Tucson Inn Motor Hotel on Monday. The property, which had been in business for more than 60 years, sits next to the school’s downtown campus.

Officials aren’t sure how they’ll use it just yet, but it will be part of the college’s ongoing expansion efforts.

The inn was built in 1953, and its neon sign and proximity to downtown made it one of Tucson’s most iconic landmarks. It was shut down in 2016 for violations, as the city cited unsafe building conditions and criminal activity.

The building’s owners had expressed interest in renovating and re-opening but instead decided to sell.

___

Information from: KVOA-TV, http://www.kvoa.com/