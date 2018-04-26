ROBINSON, N.D. (AP) — A community building in Robinson has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The register is the federal government’s list of properties it considers worthy of preservation and recognition.

The State Historical Society of North Dakota says construction of the stone and concrete Robinson Hall began in 1936 as a Works Progress Administration project. The building through the years has housed a city hall, a community auditorium, a fire hall, a jail and a senior center.

The society says the hall is significant at the local level for its architecture and for its major role in the social history of Robinson.