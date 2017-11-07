The mood at this year’s celebration was subdued despite the milestone anniversary and the event’s global feel, organizers having invited representatives of left-wing movements from 88 countries.

MOSCOW — Russian Communists and left-wing activists from around the world marched through central Moscow on Tuesday to commemorate the centenary of the Russian Revolution, but in a pale shadow of grand Soviet demonstrations on Red Square.

The mood at this year’s celebration was more subdued than at previous ceremonies, despite the milestone anniversary and the global feel of hosting invited representatives of left-wing movements from 88 countries to attend. The day also highlighted the stark contrasts between today’s Russia and the ideals embraced in the revolution 100 years ago.

Holding red flags and portraits of Lenin and Stalin, several thousand activists moved through Tverskaya Street, the city’s main thoroughfare, toward the Kremlin. Instead of marching farther to Red Square, as happened for decades during Soviet rule, they turned left, stopping for a rally at Revolution Square, where a lone monument to Karl Marx stands in the middle.

Despite the more low-key nature of the event, some noted positive changes, too. “During the Soviet times, we were told to go to these rallies,” said Tatyana Korolyova, 63, a music teacher. “Now we are doing it at our own will. This is better now that we have free choice.”

For generations of Russians, Nov. 7 was one of the country’s main holidays, with demonstrations held in every major city. The main, heavily choreographed parade was held on Moscow’s Red Square with tanks and missile launchers rumbling in front of Soviet leaders, saluting them from Lenin’s Tomb.

This year, the government has shunted the revolution’s anniversary off into the realm of art exhibitions and research papers. Instead of a Communist demonstration, the event in Red Square on Tuesday honored the Nov. 7, 1941, military parade that was held at a time when German troops were standing on Moscow’s doorstep.

President Vladimir Putin quietly avoided the celebrations, instead attending routine meetings in the Kremlin. In 2005, Putin moved the Nov. 7 public holiday to Nov. 4 and declared it Unity Day. Critics say that the new celebration is vaguely defined, and many Russians are unsure of its meaning.

Despite his absence, Putin’s presence was still felt at the rally, with some younger Communists shouting, “Russia without Putin,” and “We don’t need the thief Putin, we need a living Lenin.”

At the rally, Communist Party leader Gennady A. Zyuganov said that the red flag would inevitably fly again over the Kremlin. “We were all betrayed in 1991, but we didn’t put our heads and hands down,” Zyuganov said from the stage, referring to the fall of the Soviet Union. “I am absolutely sure that the banner of socialism will fly over Russia and the whole world.”