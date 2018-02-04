KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Two committees have been named to search for a new president for Georgia’s third-largest public university.

Kennesaw State University President Sam Olens announced in December that he would step down effective Feb. 15. The decision came after Olens was criticized for his response to cheerleaders kneeling during the national anthem before Kennesaw State football games.

Olens previously served as Georgia’s attorney general.

The Board of Regents said in a news release it has named a 14-member search committee that includes Kennesaw State faculty, students and alumni to begin work finding a new president this month. It will send a list of finalists to a committee of seven Board of Regents members.

Kennesaw State University is located in Cobb County north of Atlanta. It has an enrollment of roughly 35,000 students.