BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore City Council committee has voted to support a bill that would bar restaurants from including sugary drinks in kids meals.

The Baltimore Sun reports the committee voted Tuesday morning to support the bill.

City restaurants would have to offer water, milk or real fruit juice on children’s menus under the proposed measure. They would still be permitted to serve soda to children if accompanying adults order it.

Sugar Free Kids said the measure could help reduce the amount of sugar in children’s diets. The advocacy group’s director, Shawn McIntosh, said the measure would be baby steps toward changing the culture.

The full council will consider the bill later this month.

