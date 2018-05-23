CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire panel is being is going to hold a hearing on a request to reconsider its rejection of the Northern Pass transmission line proposal.

The Site Evaluation Committee is due to discuss the appeal from Eversource on Thursday.

If the committee doesn’t want to re-open the case, then Eversource could appeal to the state Supreme Court.

The Northern Pass proposal calls for a 192-mile transmission line to bring 1,090 megawatts of hydropower from Canada to New England.

In April, the committee denied the $1.6 billion project over concerns it would harm tourism and property values.