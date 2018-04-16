WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A nominating committee has selected three finalists to replace Wailuku lawmaker Joseph Souki, who resigned last month from the House of Representatives to resolve sexual harassment allegations.

The committee on Saturday selected former Maui County Democratic Party Chairman Troy Hashimoto, former Maui County Council Member Dain Kane and attorney Joe Wildman as finalists.

Their names were given to Gov. David Ige, who will make the appointment.

Souki had served in the House since 1982, representing Wailuku, Waiehu and Waihee and served twice as speaker of the House during his long political career.

The 86-year-old agreed last month to resign, pay a fine and publicly apologize under a settlement agreement with the Hawaii State Ethics Commission.