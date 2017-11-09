HONOLULU (AP) — An advisory committee formed in response to the deadly fire at the Marco Polo Building has recommended to the Honolulu City Council that 150 older buildings be retrofitted with automatic sprinkler systems.

An original list identified 360 buildings that could use sprinkler systems, but the Residential Fire Safety Advisory Committee narrowed it down to 150.

Fire officials say sprinkler systems can prevent flames from spreading.

Assistant fire chief Socrates Bratakos says it’s older buildings where residents walk out of their apartment and into an enclosed hallway that need the sprinklers.

The Honolulu Fire Department is also backing a bill to amend fire code. If that’s approved, buildings 20 stories or higher would need sprinklers installed in common areas within eight years and buildings 10 to 19 stories within 10 years.