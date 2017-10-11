ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state’s top education officials are condemning new rules that would let some charter schools certify their own teachers.

The State University of New York Charter Schools Committee approved the alternative teacher certification pathway Wednesday for SUNY-authorized charter schools.

Proponents cite a teacher shortage, and say the philosophy behind charter schools — trying new approaches to education — should apply to staffing as well.

Opponents include Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa, New York State United Teachers and United University Professions. They say the change will lower standards and allow unqualified individuals to teach vulnerable children in charter schools, which receive public funding but are privately operated.

The new rules require teachers to sit for 160 hours of instruction and log 40 hours of classroom practice.