CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission board has named the members of a search committee to find a successor to the current chancellor of the 4-year college oversight agency.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the board Monday picked members for the search committee to find a replacement to current Chancellor Paul L. Hill, who has said he plans to retire after board members hire his successor.

Commission Chairman Michael J. Farrell will lead the search committee, comprising of 12 additional members that represent faculty as well as experienced public and private higher education administrators, among others.

According to a news release, the commission has contracted with a search firm to help conduct the national search through recruitment and screening services.

