CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The secretary of state would be allowed to postpone town elections in the event of an emergency under the latest version of legislation making its way through the New Hampshire Statehouse.

Nearly 80 towns rescheduled their March elections in 2017 due to a powerful snowstorm, but the issue of who should have the final say was still unsettled when another storm hit on this year’s election day.

The Senate passed a bill in March to allow the secretary of state to postpone elections, while the House version gave authority to town moderators. A committee of conference with members of both chambers voted Thursday to go with a slightly different version of the Senate bill.

Both chambers will vote on the compromise next week.