AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine legislators have endorsed a bill that could temporarily keep “high risk” individuals from possessing firearms.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Judiciary Committee voted 7-4 Tuesday in support of the bill that allows police or family members to seek a community protection order against someone who presents an “immediate and present danger” of injuring him or herself or another person.

The order would need a judge’s approval.

Democratic Sen. Mark Dion’s bill originally required the person to give up their gun for 21 days, but he later reduced it to 14 days over concerns.

Dion says his bill will give the general public the same protections available to domestic abuse survivors.

The bill now heads to the full Legislature for consideration.