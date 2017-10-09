PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence authorities have concluded an investigation into allegations that an elementary school gym teacher groped three fifth-grade girls.

Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare (pah-REE’) told WPRI-TV via email Sunday that no other school employees have been charged.

Harry Kizirian Elementary teacher James Duffy has been charged with five counts of second-degree child molestation. Kizirian principal Violet LeMar has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of failing to report allegations of sex abuse.

Prosecutors say students and staff told LeMar about the allegations on May 9. She allegedly launched an internal investigation but didn’t contact police, speaking to them only after a parent made a criminal report and police contacted her May 12.

Duffy and LeMar are on leave. Duffy is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 7 and has not commented.

