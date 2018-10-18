PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian in a court filing has accused top legislative officials of ignoring subpoenas issued by his agency in its investigation of sexual harassment at the Oregon Capitol.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the filings Wednesday seek contempt of court rulings and $1,000 a day fines against Senate President Peter Courtney, House Speaker Tina Kotek, Senate Republican Leader Jackie Winters and nine others who Avakian accuses of disregarding subpoenas.

Through a private attorney, Edward Harnden, legislative officials subpoenaed by the bureau all declined to turn over requested records and sit for interviews.

They argued its demand for information was overly broad, and said compliance would require them to break pledges of confidentiality made to people who reported harassment.

Representatives for Courtney, Kotek and Winters directed questions to Harnden, who said he’s confident a judge will find no wrongdoing by members of the Legislature.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com