BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho citizens commission voted to close a loophole through which longtime state lawmakers who work briefly in high-paying state jobs at the end of their careers get full lifetime pensions as if they’d been full-time state employees all along.
The Idaho Press-Tribune reports the vote came Thursday. Commission chairman Reed Larsen noted that two years ago, he said the retirement perk — which lawmakers enacted as a special exemption only for themselves in 1990 — “didn’t pass the smell test.”
The commission’s decision holds unless rejected by the Legislature via concurrent resolution. Such a move would need to happen before the 25th day of the legislative session.
The six-member commission includes three members appointed by the governor and three appointed by the Idaho Supreme Court, meaning it represents both the executive and judicial branches of Idaho’s government.

Information from: Idaho Press, http://www.idahopress.com