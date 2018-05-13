PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Providence City Plan Commission is scheduled to vote on zoning regulations that could usher in the tallest building in Rhode Island.

New York developer Jason Fane unveiled the plan for the 46-story residential Hope Point Tower project late last month. The Providence Journal reports the commission will vote Tuesday on whether the building should be allowed to exceed 100 feet in height — the zoning limit.

The commission will then deliver a recommendation to the City Council.

Fane is seeking to have zoning rules changed to build the 600-foot (183-meter) tower overlooking a planned park.

If zoning is approved, the project will also need to undergo a design review and the state General Assembly would have to approve using part of public park land for the tower.

