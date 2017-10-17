TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New election reports show this year’s contest between Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney and his teacher-union backed GOP rival are on pace break spending records.

The Election Law Enforcement Commission reported Tuesday that a group financed by the New Jersey Education Association has spent more than $4 million so far in the general election.

The election commission says the 3rd District race is set to break a spending record set in 2003.

The NJEA is the state’s biggest teacher’s union, representing about 200,000 workers. The union broke with Sweeney over his failure to call a vote on a proposed constitutional amendment requiring pension payments and is backing Republican Fran Grenier.

A super political action committee formed by Sweeney has spent about $2.6 million so far in the general election.