The Commission on Presidential Debates said Monday night that it will mute President Donald Trump’s and Joe Biden’s microphones during parts of Thursday’s presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.

The 90-minute debate will be broken up into six 15-minute segments, each with a different topic. The commission said it will give Trump and Biden two minutes apiece to speak uninterrupted at the start of each segment. A period of “open discussion” will follow until the next segment begins.

Trump’s campaign has repeatedly opposed the idea of granting the moderator the power to shut off a candidate’s microphone – an idea that has been floated in the aftermath of the first debate, during which Trump repeatedly interrupted and jeered Biden.