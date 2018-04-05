LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Airport Commission has approved a nearly $5 billion contract to build an Automated People Mover to carry passengers at Los Angeles International Airport.
City News Service says the 30-year contract was approved Thursday. It still needs an OK from the City Council, which may consider the deal next week.
The contract calls for a consortium of companies to build and maintain a 2-mile elevated guideway that will carry driverless electric trains between terminals. The system will connect to commuter rail lines outside the airport.
The system is expected to be completed by 2022.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say
Authorities anticipate the system will carry more than 85 million passengers each year.