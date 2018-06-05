HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Officials say a case has been reopened regarding a water utility that has received more than 30 informal complaints accusing it of requiring bills or account numbers to make payments.
News outlets report the decision to reopen a case against the Arnold Line Water Association was made at the Mississippi Public Service Commission’s open meeting Tuesday.
The Lamar County utility had agreed to comply with a commission order stating several things, including that customers would no longer have to produce a copy of their bills or recite their account number to pay a bill.
Commissioner Sam Britton says their legal staff will begin investigating and order a public hearing in order to determine if violations of the commission’s order have occurred and to bring necessary changes against the water utility.
