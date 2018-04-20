CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A newly released memo from the New Hampshire Liquor Commission offers a sharp rebuke to claims of potentially illegal business practices.
Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky has previously alleged the commission is avoiding federal financing reporting requirements.
New Hampshire Public Radio reports the commission’s lawyer responded in a memo sent to the state attorney general’s office that Volinsky’s claims “are not supported by fact, policy or practice.”
The dispute centers on how the commission handles large cash transactions. Volinsky says he has witnessed customers divide large purchases to keep below the $10,000 reporting threshold required by the Internal Revenue Service.
The commission says it has dismissed employees who violate policies related to large sales.
The attorney general’s office is currently investigating the commission.
Information from: WEVO-FM, http://www.nhpr.org/