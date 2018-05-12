BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police are investigating a truck crash that has left two drivers dead.

An Avon man and a Barkhamsted man driving two trucks collided Friday on Route 44 in Barkhamsted.

Drivers 61-year-old Keith Gillespie and 24-year-old Devin Gilbert died on the scene. A passenger in Gilbert’s truck was injured and taken by helicopter to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

Police say both vehicles involved were commercial trucks. They are investigating the cause of the crash.