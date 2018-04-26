Nation & World Commercial speckled trout season to close in Mississippi Originally published April 26, 2018 at 11:30 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The commercial speckled trout season in Mississippi is closing. The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources says the season will close Friday in state territorial waters at 11:59 p.m. and reopen at 12:01 a.m. Friday, June 1. The Associated Press Next StoryJackson State to award degrees to more than 775 students Previous StoryPikesville man gets 20 years for killing jewelry store owner