NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — State shellfish managers have delayed the start of the commercial Dungeness crabbing season along the entire Oregon coast because of lack of meat on the crustaceans.

The ocean commercial crab season typically opens Dec. 1. But the Department of Fish and Wildlife has pushed that back until at least Dec. 16.

Officials say testing shows the crabs don’t have enough meat on them. Officials will do more testing in coming weeks and decide whether to open the crabbing season Dec. 16 or take other actions.

Other crab closures are also in effect in southern Oregon because of high toxin levels. The closure applies to recreational and commercial crab harvests from bays and estuaries as well as on beaches and docks.

Commercial Dungeness crabbing is Oregon’s most valuable fishery.